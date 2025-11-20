Indefinite hunger strike attracts support of Harsulkars

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Property owners from Harsul have launched an indefinite hunger strike from Wednesday to press for their demands. Among the five individuals on strike is a 75-year-old senior citizen, whose health has become a growing concern for villagers. On the second day of the agitation, no official from the administration visited for discussions. Police Inspector Swati Kedar met the protesters and assured them of conveying their sentiments to the administration.

According to the city development plan, the road from Harsul T-Point to Sawangi village, up to the municipal corporation limits, is designed to be 200 feet wide. In 2022, during preparations for the G-20 summit, the Public Works Department (PWD) demolished 100 properties for road widening and paid more than ₹16 crore in compensation to the affected owners. Now, an additional 50 feet of land on both sides needs to be acquired, affecting more than 96 properties. For the past few days, property owners have been demanding compensation.

Furthermore, the widening project will affect a temple, mosque, cemetery, and a statue of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. Villagers are demanding that alternative land or arrangements be provided for these religious and cultural structures. Two days ago, the municipal corporation broadcast public announcements in the village regarding demolition, and on Friday (November 21), it had planned to begin the process.

However, with ambassadors from various countries scheduled to arrive in the city from Friday, police refused to provide security for the demolition drive. As a result, the corporation will not carry out demolition in Harsul on Friday.

Meanwhile, property owners Himmatlal Shelke, Yunus Patel, Javed Siddiqui, Kashinath Bakale, and Suresh Autade have begun their indefinite hunger strike. With Shelke being 75 years old, villagers are increasingly concerned about his health. On Thursday, the entire village expressed solidarity by extending support to the protesters.