Indefinite hunger strike begins by property owners in Harsul

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Municipal Corporation has announced that action will be taken to widen the main road in Harsul village to 200 feet on Friday, November 21. Opposing this decision, angry property owners gathered and began an indefinite hunger strike at 7 pm on Wednesday in front of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Villagers have firmly stated that they will not allow any demolition until land acquisition is completed.

The Municipal Corporation had launched a campaign in July to widen all major city roads. Over 5,000 unauthorized constructions were demolished as part of this drive. Markings were also made in the Harsul for widening. However, after strong opposition from the villagers, the corporation had stepped back. Later, municipal administrator G. Sreekanth held discussions with officials of the temple, mosque, and graveyard committees and even offered alternative land. Yet, some decisions were rejected by the villagers.

Now, the road-widening campaign has begun once again. On Wednesday, action was taken in the Paithan Gate area. On Thursday, demolition will take place on MGM Golf Club Road on the Padegaon Road stretch. Action in Harsul village has been announced for Friday. Loudspeaker announcements were also made in the village. Villagers have demanded that land acquisition be completed first.

On Wednesday evening, villagers gathered and began an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Shivaji Maharaj statue. All 110 property owners from the village participated, and other villagers also came forward to support them.

Five begin indefinite fast

Property owners Himmatlal Shelke, Yunus Patel, Javed Siddiqui, Kashinath Bakale, and Suresh Autade began the indefinite hunger strike. They were supported by Narendra Autade, Balasaheb Autade, Sanjay Autade, Sanjay Harane, Anis Patel, Ganesh Autade, and others.