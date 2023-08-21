Independence Day at Children’s Park, Ulknagari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Children's Park School Ulkanagari celebrated the Independence Day with great enthusiasm. Chief guest Gajanan Deshpande and Savita Deshpande hoisted the national flag. Principal Vrushali Mane was also present. The students showcased their talent through speeches, patriotic dances, songs, and a PT display showing their love and respect for the country and its independence. The teachers and staff members worked hard for the success of the programme.