Independence Day at Dreamland English School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dreamland English School celebrated the 79th Independence Day with great zeal. The programme started with flag hoisting by chief guest and retired headmaster Laxman Salunkhe, businessman Vishal Gavali, school director Sandhya Chavan, and treasurer Rajendra Aadhav. Students of the seventh standard hosted the programme, and sang patriotic songs. Students, school Head Boy and Girl delivered speeches in English, Hindi and Marathi. Students from Std-1st to 8th std presented various performances like Chamki Drill, PT Dance, Hula hoops, and Lezim. Salunkhe and Priti Deshmukh addressed the students.