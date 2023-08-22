Independence Day at Krayon Kids Nursery

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Krayon Kids Nursery, Beed Bypass students celebrated India's Independence Day with a variety of engaging activities. The nursery class students participated in a fancy dress event. Dressed as different states and national symbols of India, the little ones embodied the diversity and unity of the nation. Playgroup students confidently strutted down the ramp in vibrant tricolour outfits. Jr. KG and Sr. KG students presented synchronized group dances and heart-warming patriotic songs. Principal Pallavi Narwade explained the significance of the day to the students.