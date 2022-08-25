Independence Day at Little Star

Aurangabad, August 25: Little Star English High School, Fazilpura, celebrated the Independence Day and Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav with great zeal. Society president Mohd Aslam Khan hoisted the national flag along with director Anamika Supekar, principal Saba Khan followed by the National Anthem. Teachers and students delivered speeches and sang patriotic songs.

Students presented skit and dance based on patriotism. The programme was anchored by Tanvi Satdive and Alishba Fatema.