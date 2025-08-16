Independence Day at Motiwala School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Amanullah Motiwala School celebrated the Independence Day. Education society chief executive officer Alhaj Khan Jameel Ahmed hoisted the national flag. The Students’ Council was formally inaugurated. Awards for best speeches were distributed by the headmaster Siddiqui Zubair Ahmed, and the headmistress (Primary School) Wasiunnisa Siddiqui. The CEO enlightened the students about the significant contributions and sacrifices made by national leaders during India’s struggle for independence. A large number of students along with the teaching and non-teaching staff were present. Alhaj Sadiq Motiwala guided the organisers. Fareesa Jabeen was convener. Trainee teacher Masira Sultana proposed a vote of thanks.