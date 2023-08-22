Independence Day at St Xavier's School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Independence Day was celebrated with enthusiasm at St Xavier's School. School alumnus Dr Nashua Fatima was the chief guest. After the hoisting of the flag by dignitaries, the children paraded the streets and saluted the flag. They presented various talents like dance, group singing and speech. Principal Fr Dominic Brahmane, Fr Sanjay Parkhe, Sangram Jogdand, Sajid Pathan, officials of parents association were present. All the teachers worked hard for this programme.