Independence Day celebrated at St. John’s and Ryan International

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Independence Day was celebrated with great enthusiasm at St John's and Ryan International School. The entire school campus was beautifully decorated with tricolor flags, balloons, and banners. The celebration began with the hoisting of the National Flag by the guests, followed by the singing of the national anthem. Students and staff paid tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the country's independence.

The cultural programme included patriotic songs, group dances, speeches, and a skit on the theme ‘The Dream of New India.’ A special highlight was the musical PT display and national integration dance performed by the students. Pradeep Goel, Manik Sangle, Shirish Kandi, Vishal Sapkal and Sachin Tawar were the guests. The principal on behalf of the school chairman Dr A F Pinto and managing director Dr Grace Pinto wished all Happy Independence Day.