Independence Day celebrated in Global English High School

Aurangabad, August 17:

Independence Day was celebrated in Global English High School. The programme started with the parade. Guest of honour and principal Crayons Play School Sonal Ladniya and director of Narayana institute Dr Vishal Ladniya unfurled the national flag. Guests greeted all and spoke about the importance of Independence Day. Students delivered speeches on various topics. Some students essayed roles of freedom fighters including Mahatma Gandhi, Subhash Chandra Bose and Sarojini Naidu. The special guest and general manager (IHM-A) Satish Pawar gave away certificates to all participants in speech, essay competitions and character playing. Principal Gulnaz Zuber Khan guided students.