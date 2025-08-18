Independence Day celebrations at Al-Huda Urdu Girls High School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Al-Huda Urdu Girls High School, Naregaon celebrated Independence Day with patriotic fervour. The event featured flag hoisting, national anthem recitation, patriotic songs, speeches, and cultural performances. Editor Arab News, Jeddah Siraj Wahab, Editor Aurangabad Times Shoaib Khusro, Iqra Group of Schools president Ghulam Rehmani, journalists Mohammed Akhef, Israr Chishti were the chief guests. Dignitaries lauded school’s efforts for providing better education.

Headmistress of Al-Huda Urdu Boys School and Al-Huda English School Siddiqui Samreen thanked the guess. Headmistress Urooj Fatima guided the organisers. School chairman Aslam Sharif extended Independence Day greetings.