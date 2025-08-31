Independent committee announced for Nomadic-De-notified tribes

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

On this day in 1952, the stigma of being branded a “criminal tribe” was lifted from Nomadic-De-notified communities. To mark this historic moment, the state government has decided to observe Nomadic-De-notified Day every year, announced OBC and Bahujan welfare minister Atul Save on Sunday.

Speaking at an event held at MGM University’s Rukmini Auditorium, Save also declared the setting up of an independent committee to help members of these communities obtain certificates and official documents. The programme was attended by guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, director Sonali Mule, additional district collector Sambhaji Adkune, council chairman Rahul Chavan, Prashant Shirke, member Pravin Ghughe, deputy director Jalil Shaikh, tanda-basti president Rajendra Rathod, assistant director M. I. Shaikh, former mayor Nandakumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain and others.

Addressing the gathering, Shirsat said:

“Our country had many backward communities. With the power of education, they achieved social and economic progress. Nomadic tribes too must embrace education, aspire to reach higher positions, and overcome inferiority complexes. The government stands firmly with you.” On the occasion, Rahul Chavan guided the attendees, while Dr. Karad and Pravin Ghughe shared their views. The event began with an introduction by Sonali Mule and saw the felicitation of individuals, organizations and institutions working for the upliftment of Nomadic-De-notified communities. Folk art performances added cultural vibrancy to the programme.

Photo Caption: Guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC welfare minister Atul Save inaugurating the Nomadic-De-notified Day event. Also present were Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Nandakumar Ghodele, Vikas Jain and others.