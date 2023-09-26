India bats for green transition in tourism sector

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (WTO), on World Tourism Day 2023, has appealed to focus on more or targeted investments in People, Planet, and Prosperity (3 Ps) through new and innovative solutions.

Investments in 3Ps

Elaborating on the 3 Ps, the assistant director (India Tourism) Malti Dutta

says,“ Investment in People includes conducting sensitisation programmes for students, Yuva Tourism Clubs, educational institutes, local residents, tourists, and stakeholders. We will encourage them to adopt an eco-friendly (or environment-friendly) lifestyle. Investment in Planet includes conducting activities like cleanliness drives and interactive sessions with tourists and tourism stakeholders at different heritage sites and places of interest. We will implement cleanliness drives at the protected monuments like World Heritage Ajanta Caves and Ellora Caves; Daulatabad Fort, and Bibi ka Maqbara. The students, stakeholders, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), Directorate of Tourism (DoT), and others will participate in the drive. The local vendors, shopkeepers, and visiting tourists will also be encouraged to keep the heritage premises clean and tidy regularly. A Tree Plantation drive will be implemented to plant saplings of indigenous species in the surroundings of different water bodies. Investment in Prosperity includes promoting innovations and entrepreneurship in a phased manner.”

Adds the Deputy Director (Directorate of Tourism) Vijay Jadhav,“ Tourism is a driver of economic growth. The development and environmental sustainability in the new millennium have become a need of the hour. The union and the State Ministry of Tourism (MOT) will be celebrating World Tourism Day 2023 jointly. Hence we will be participating in all celebration programmes organised by the UMOT. We also planned to implement a drive to plant saplings of 75 different species in our jurisdiction with the help of an NGO.”

Promoting women's entrepreneurship and attracting their participation in the tourism sector by brushing up skills is also on our agenda,” said the deputy director.