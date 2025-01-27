India comes alive at Universal High School!

Chathrapati Sambhajinagar: Universal High School marked Republic Day with grandeur and inspiration. The event began with a breath-taking formation of the Map of India, where students stood together to symbolize India's unity in diversity.

The formation was followed by the flag unfurling ceremony and singing of the national anthem. A soul-stirring patriotic song performed by the students echoed the spirit of India. Principal Seema Gupta urged all to uphold constitutional values and drive progress. The teachers also displayed creativity with a Universal High School formation.