Dr Karad celebrates Diwali with 136 battalion soldiers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad asserted that India is becoming self-sufficient in the defense sector. He was speaking at the Diwali celebrations held with the soldiers of 136 Battalion Task Force on Thursday.

Dr Karad said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is becoming self-sufficient in all sectors including the defense sector. The defense sector has a budget of around five and a half lakh crore rupees. Earlier we had to depend on other countries for getting arms. But currently India is ahead of other countries. This change has happened only under the leadership of PM Modi.

At Abdi Mandi in Khultabad area, 136 Ecological Task Force has planted eleven lakh trees on 750 acres. Rain harvesting of 10 crore liters of water has been done here along with increasing biodiversity. All this work has been done by the soldiers of the Ecological Battalion. It was inspected by Dr Karad. Colonel Nitesh Shah, Lt Colonel Vishal Rizwa, Captain Robin Singh, Ashok Hange, Krishna Rathod and others were present.