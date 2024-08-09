India must ensure safety of Bangladeshi Hindus: VHP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Vishwa Hindu

Parishad (VHP) has urged the Government of India and the global community to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh. Addressing a Press conference here on Thursday, the provincial president of VHP’s Devgiri chapter Sanjay Bargaje said stated that in the wake of the violence and anarchy following the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, the Hindu community in Bangladesh is being targeted. Homes, businesses, and temples of Hindus are being looted and set on fire. Hindus are being killed, and Hindu women are facing atrocities. In this dire situation, the Government of India should step forward to help the Hindus their. Bargaje mentioned that jihadist elements have infiltrated the student protests in Bangladesh and are ordering the minority Hindus to leave the country. Currently, there is no district in Bangladesh unaffected by violence. During the partition of India, 32% of the population in Bangladesh (then East Pakistan) were Hindus, but now they are less than 8%. Under the guise of the ongoing movement, a conspiracy is being hatched to drive out the remaining Hindus.

Global community must act

The situation for Hindus is deteriorating rapidly. The global community must raise its voice for their safety and human rights. It is crucial to increase vigilance along the Indian border so that terrorist elements do not take advantage of the situation.

VHP’s provincial minister Yogeshwar Garge, organisation minister Ganesh Mokashi, Rajeev Jahagirdar, Subhash Kumawat, Abhishek Kadi, and Anant Joshi were among those present.