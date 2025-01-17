Indian armed forces: A career with Pride and Purpose

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

"National service not only instils discipline but also offers a path to an honourable career," said Lieutenant Colonel Parshuram Wagh while addressing students at CSMS Polytechnic College on Friday. Highlighting the diverse opportunities in the Indian Armed Forces, Lt. Col. Wagh encouraged young minds to consider careers in the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

The lecture, titled "Career Opportunities in the Indian Defense Sector," was organized by the College of Polytechnic under the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Education Society (CSMS). Speaking to an attentive audience, Lt. Col. Wagh emphasized that students with technical education whether holding diplomas or degrees have excellent prospects in defense services.

To give the students a glimpse into the life of a soldier, he shared videos and photographs depicting the Indian Army's operations in challenging terrains, including remote border areas. "The Armed Forces not only protect the nation but also provide a platform for individuals to develop leadership, discipline, and resilience," he said.

The program began with a welcome address by principal Dr Shashikant Dikhale, who introduced Lt. Col. Wagh as a distinguished officer currently serving near the Pakistan border in Uri, Jammu & Kashmir. He lauded the colonel’s dedication and the importance of inspiring the next generation to contribute to national defence. The event was attended by the president of the institution Ranjit Mule, secretary Padmakar Mule, administrative officer Dr Shrikant Deshmukh, vice-principal Prof Chandrashekhar Rahane and others. As the session concluded, Lt. Col.

Photo Caption: Lt. Col. Parshuram Wagh is felicitated at CSMS Polytechnic by Dr. Shrikant Deshmukh and others.