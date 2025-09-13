Indian Classical Dance contest on Sept 14

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Akshata Kulkarni Memorial Indian Classical Dance Competition will be held on Sunday, September 14, at 4 p.m. in the Padma Vibhushan Govindbhai Shroff Auditorium, Saraswati Bhavan Educational Complex. This is the eighteenth year of the competition. Jointly organized by Late Tejaswini Memorial Trust and J.J. School of Performing Arts, the event will showcase Bharatanatyam and Kathak styles. With free entry, organizers have appealed to art enthusiasts and citizens to attend in large numbers and support the performers.