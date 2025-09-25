Indian culture revitalised through Deendayal’s integral humanism: Padma Shri Girish Prabhune

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The British and Mughal regimes severely disrupted India’s ancient and rich humanitarian traditions. However, in the post-independence era, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay’s philosophy of integral humanism gave new impetus to Indian culture,” said Padma Shri Girish Prabhune, founder of Punarutthan Samarasata Gurukulam.

He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the two-day national symposium on "Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay: Integral Humanism" started by Deendayal Upadhyay Kaushal Kendra (DDUKK)of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Ratan Tata Maharashtra State Skill University, Mumbai, at the CIFART auditorium, on Thursday.

Chairman of the Khadi and Gramudyog Industries Board Ravindra Sathe inaugurated the symposium. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari presided over the function while Dr Apurva Palkar, Pro-VC Dr Walmik Sarwade, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Upendra Kulkarni and Dr Bharti Gawli (Director, DDUKK) were present.

A total of 150 delegates from across the country participate in the seminar.

Meanwhile, Minister for Skill Development, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, will also attend the symposium on the second day (September 26) at 9 am onwards.