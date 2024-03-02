Indian woman's death in Canada: HC orders speedy probe

Woman had fell from the 25th floor in Canada eight months ago

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court has directed a swift investigation into the suspicious death of an Indian woman, Richa Pramod Srinivas, who died after falling from the 25th floor in Canada eight months ago.

The court ordered the investigation to be conducted under the supervision of officers of the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP). The bench comprising Justices Mangesh Patil and Shailesh Brahme issued the directive on February 22.

Dowry harassment alleged

Richa's father, Pramod Vilasrao Srinivas, had filed a criminal petition seeking to transfer the investigation from the existing officers, alleging that his daughter was driven to suicide due to dowry harassment by her husband, Piyush Narlawar, and his family. Srinivas had claimed that despite fulfilling Piyush's demands of 18 tolas of gold, Richa continued to face physical and mental abuse. He alleged that she took her own life on June 11, 2023, due to the harassment.

Investigation transferred

The court had earlier ordered notices to be issued to the concerned parties. The prosecution informed the court that the investigation was transferred from the initial officers to a Police Sub-Inspector in December 2023. The defense lawyers, representing the accused, filed a separate petition seeking to quash the case. However, the court allowed them to cooperate with the ongoing investigation, stating that they had received some documents from the Canadian authorities.

Case registered in Satara

Following Richa's death, Srinivas had filed a complaint with the Satara police station in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, India, under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to dowry harassment, cruelty, and abetment to suicide, along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act June 30, 2023. With the high court's directive, the investigation into Richa's death is expected to gain momentum under the supervision of senior police officials.