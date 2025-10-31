India’s largest Rs 10,000-crore floating solar project to rise on Jayakwadi Dam: Claimed by Bhagwar Karad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Jayakwadi Dam is set to host India’s largest floating solar power project, costing Rs 10,000 crore. The State Government, Pollution Control Board, and Central Forest, Environment, and Irrigation Departments have approved the project, announced MP Dr Bhagwat Karad during a press conference on Friday.

Dr. Karad said the project will cover 12% of the dam’s water area and marks a major milestone for Marathwada, providing affordable green energy for farmers and industries while supporting sustainable development. The National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) will implement the project, generating 1,342 MW of electricity. The government and Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) will sign an agreement to ensure power supply at concessional rates. The groundbreaking ceremony will be held within a month, and the project will be completed in two years. The Environment Ministry has appointed Deepak Naik as consultant. Baban Narwade, Kacharu Ghodke, and Dilip Thorat were present at the briefing.

No Threat to Biodiversity or Fishing

Dr. Karad assured that the project will not harm the bird sanctuary or local biodiversity. Out of the dam’s 33,989-hectare area, only 4,252.95 hectares (12%) will be used, helping reduce water evaporation by 28%.

Three solar clusters two in the south and one in the north will be installed, located 3 km from the eco-sensitive zone. The Irrigation Department and NTPC have already granted in-principle approval, and 40-acre plots at three sites have been allocated for power stations.

Fishermen will not face any losses, as 88% of the water body will remain open for fishing. The project area lies away from the dam’s main water flow.

Project Highlights

• Implementing Agency: NTPC

• Cost: Rs 10,000 crore

• Power Output: 1,342 MW

• Jobs Created: Around 200

• Lifespan: 25 years

• Benefits:

◦ 28% less water evaporation

◦ Low-cost electricity for farmers and industries

A floating solar power project at Kayamkulam, Kerala a similar one will soon come up on Jayakwadi Dam.