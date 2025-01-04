India’s target of semiconductor manufacturing worth 500 billion $ in 10-yrs: MEITY Secretary Krishnan

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Government of India has set an ambitious target of achieving semiconductor manufacturing worth 500 billion dollars by the end of this decade. This ambitious goal represents a fourfold increase compared to the current level of semiconductor manufacturing in India,” said S Krishnan, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MEITY), Government of India.

He was speaking after inaugurating two cutting-edge laboratories at the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) of the city on Saturday.

They are-Digital India RISC-V SoC (System on Chip) Design Laboratory and the Digital India RISC-V Embedded System Design Laboratory, which represent a crucial step forward in the country’s ambitious drive to advance semiconductor technology.

In his inaugural address, S Krishnan emphasised the importance of initiatives like chips to startups in driving this collaboration.

The Secretary reiterated the government's unwavering resolve to position India as a global leader in innovation.

He emphasized the critical role of Design Engineers in the VLSI (Very Large Scale Integration) domain and highlighted the significant employment potential within this sector.

The secretary also engaged with researchers and students, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering a collaborative ecosystem that unites academia, industry and policymakers.

Dr Jayaraj Kidav (Executive director, city NIEIT), expressed his gratitude to the government for its unwavering support. “The country’s mission is to drive groundbreaking research that directly addresses critical national priorities. These state-of-the-art facilities will serve as a crucial catalyst in achieving this ambitious goal," he added.

Research project on "Design & Development of Ultra-low power SHAKTI RISC-V

Sunita Verma (group coordinator, MEITY, GoI) and Dr Sanjay Dhurander (Executive director and registrar, NIELIT, New Delhi Headquarters) were the prominent persons who attended the inaugural ceremony along with scientists and students.

The newly inaugurated laboratories were established under the MEITY-Chips to Startup

program.

As part of this initiative, NIELIT (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), NIT Trichy and IIIT Trichy, are jointly undertaking a research and development project ‘Design and Development of Ultra-low power SHAKTI RISC-V based Lightweight Edge AI processor for IoT enabled Healthcare Applications,’ currently.