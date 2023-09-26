Indiatourism to conduct various programmes on World Tourism Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indiatourism Aurangabad has organised various programmes at different heritage sites to celebrate the World Tourism Day on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the assistant director Malti Dutta, “ The UNWTO theme is “Tourism & Green Investments,' which highlights the need for more and better-targeted investments for people, for the planet and for prosperity. The satellite office will be conducting various programmes to mark the World Tourism Day and implement Swachhta Pakhwada (implemented from September 16 to 30) / Swachata Hi Seva (SHS) (from September 15 to October 02).

The Aurangabad office will be conducting programmes at Ajanta Caves (on September 27 at 11 am), Ellora Caves (10 am) and Grishneshwar Temple (Ellora, 10 am). The events will be led by Malti Dutta, Snehal Patil and Gauri Apte respectively. The cleanliness events will involve participation of Yuva Tourism Club members, State Government, local community, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) and tourism stakeholders. The activities like organising Cleanliness Campaign; Mass Pledge Taking ; Awareness Programme and Visit to monuments with a guide, stated the release.

Launching of Travel for LiFE

The press release underlines that the Ministry of Tourism will be launching ‘Travel for LiFE’ in Delhi to mark the World Tourism Day. This initiative is in line with "Mission LiFE" launched by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi.