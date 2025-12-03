Indigo cancels two Mumbai flights; City passengers stranded in Mumbai for 12 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Indigo’s morning and night flights to Mumbai were cancelled on Wednesday. Passengers whose Tuesday night flight was delayed until midnight and then cancelled were finally accommodated on a flight on Wednesday morning. Meanwhile, passengers travelling from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Tuesday evening (7.30 pm) reached the city nearly 12 hours late.

Indigo’s flight schedule has been frequently disrupted over the past few days. Sudden cancellations and long delays have caused immense inconvenience to passengers. On Tuesday, passengers bound for Mumbai were kept waiting till midnight, only for their flight to be cancelled, leading to widespread frustration. The worst affected were passengers travelling from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Many were forced to spend the night at Mumbai airport. Arrangements were made for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-bound passengers to stay in hotels, while some were sent to Mumbai by road. Attempts to contact Indigo’s local head, Aniruddha Patil, were unsuccessful.

Night spent at the airport

Some passengers bound for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar reached Mumbai airport around 1.30 pm on Tuesday, while others arrived around 6 pm. However, the flight never took off, forcing them to spend the entire night at the airport.

131 arrived, 123 departed

A special flight was arranged on Wednesday morning for passengers affected by Tuesday’s cancellation. A total of 131 passengers arrived from Mumbai, and 123 passengers flew to Mumbai. The airline also accommodated passengers from the regularly scheduled Wednesday morning flight, which had also been cancelled.

Delhi flight delayed by one hour

Delhi’s flight arrived an hour late on Wednesday, which in turn delayed the departure of the Delhi-bound flight from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Very bad experience of passenger

According to an air passenger Vedashree Borgaonkar, she arrived from London on Tuesday afternoon and was supposed to take the evening flight to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. “ I had to spend the night at Mumbai airport. It was a terrible experience. Indigo did not provide any information. A morning flight was eventually arranged, and even in that, they had to accommodate passengers from the cancelled regular flight. This flight, too, departed an hour late,” pointed out the passenger.