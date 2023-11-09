Indigo flight delays in taking off by 3 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An air of disappointment prevailed amongst the air passengers after the Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bound Indigo’s evening flight, on Thursday, got late in taking off from Mumbai airport by three hours. The passengers sitting in the plane and the passengers waiting at the Chikalthana Airport had become impatient and confused as they were not aware of the reason for the delay.

It so happened that as per schedule the evening flight took off from Mumbai airport at 4.55 pm and reached Chikalthana airport at 5.55 pm. It leaves the local airport at 6.25 pm and reaches Mumbai at 7.20 pm. However, on Thursday, the passengers boarded the plane at 4.30 pm, but it did not take off from Mumbai till 8 pm.

On other hand, the passengers who were to board the same plane to proceed to Mumbai were forced to wait at the Chikalthana airport for hours at a stretch impatiently. Meanwhile, the airport authorities informed that the plane took off from Mumbai at 8.30 pm.

However, the repeated efforts of the newspaper to contact the Indigo officials to know the reason for the delay proved futile as nobody was available to comment on the issue.

The passengers who were to come from Mumbai to the city expressed their disappointment through social media (on twitter). He mentioned how they were left stranded in the plane. He also pointed out that few political leaders are also experiencing the inconvenience.