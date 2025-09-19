Indigo flight diverted to Nagpur due to poor weather

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An Indigo flight from Mumbai to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar circled in the city’s skies but could not land due to poor visibility and foggy conditions, on Friday morning. The aircraft was then diverted to Nagpur. Nearly two hours later, the flight returned from Nagpur and landed in the city.

Indigo’s morning Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar flight usually arrives around 6.45 am and returns to Mumbai at 7.15 am. On Friday, the flight reached the city’s airspace around 6.30 am as scheduled. However, due to dense fog, landing on the runway was impossible. The plane circled over the city for about 10–15 minutes, but with no improvement in conditions, the pilot diverted it to Nagpur. From Nagpur, the flight returned to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar around 9.30 am. At about 10.30 am, it finally took off for Mumbai. The diversion caused inconvenience to passengers arriving from Mumbai.

Evening flight delayed

Heavy rains lashed the city on Friday evening. As a result, the scheduled Mumbai–Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar evening flight, which was to arrive around 8.25 pm, was delayed by nearly half an hour.