IndiGo releases summer schedule of flights

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo Airlines on Tuesday announced the flight schedule operated for the summer season from the city. This will be effective from March 31. There is a change in Mumbai and Delhi flight schedules. Indigo is also launching a flight to Ahmedabad on March 31.

As per the summer season schedule, the flight will take off from Mumbai at 5.15 am and will arrive at the city airport at 6.15 am. The plane will depart from the city at 6.45 am and reach Mumbai at 7.40 am.

The evening flight will take off from Mumbai at 7.55 pm on March 31 onwards and land at the city airport at 8.55 pm. The plane will fly from the city airport at 9.45 pm while it will reach Mumbai at 10.20 pm. The flight to Delhi from the city will take off at 7 pm and will land in Delhi at 9 pm.