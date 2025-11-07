IndiGo shocks commuters by cancelling Delhi-Mumbai flights

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Once again the private airliner IndiGo, citing an operational reason, gave a shock to its commuters by cancelling its two Mumbai and Delhi bound evening flights, on Friday. Meanwhile, the frequent cancellation of flights by the airliner is causing anger amongst the air commuters who demanded stricter action against it immediately.

The alert message circulated by the airliner stated that the flights Mumbai-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Mumbai and Delhi-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Delhi have been cancelled.

As per schedule, Delhi’s evening flight arrives in the city at 6.45 pm and leaves for Delhi at 7.40 pm, while Mumbai’s evening flight arrives in the city at 8.30 pm and leaves Chikalthana Airport for Mumbai at 9.15 pm.

According to sources, the operator cancelled the flight scheduled again due to the shortage of flights. The decision once again flabbergasted the travel agents and tourism stakeholders. Needless to say, the passengers who were to board the evening flight to Mumbai managed to reach their destination by train and travel buses. Besides, the passengers to Delhi postponed their plans with heavy hearts.

An aviation expert Ahmed Jaleel underlines, “The plans of commuters are getting shattered and disturbed. Passengers are forced to travel by road which is causing inconvenience especially during vacations and when the city is being promoted as a prime investment destination such last minute cancellation creates a negative image of city air connectivity. Lack of effective network planning is one key reason for such last minute consistent cancellation of flights,” he stressed.

The chairman of the ATDF’s Civil Aviation Committee Sunit Kothari said, “ For the third time this week, IndiGo’s Mumbai flight has been cancelled. Such repeated disruptions are disappointing and impacting passenger confidence. Hope the airliner takes note and restores reliable service soon.”

Why is IndiGo not speaking?

The Airport Authority of India (AAI) refused to comment on the issue. However, when the scribe tried to contact the IndiGo’s station manager Anniruddh Patil to know the reason, he was not available to comment.

Flight cancellation status

November 6 - Evening flight - Mumbai-CSN-Mumbai

November 6 - Evening flight - Delhi-CSN-Delhi

November 3 - Morning flight - Mumbai-CSN-Mumbai

November 1 - Evening flight – Mumbai-CSN-Mumbai