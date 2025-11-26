IndiGo’s night flight delayed by 5 hours, arrives past midnight

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Passenger frustration with IndiGo Airlines continues to grow as flight delays have become frequent. The late-night Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight on Wednesday was delayed by more than five hours. Passengers were informed that the aircraft would arrive only at 1:30 am, triggering strong resentment. Some passengers cancelled their journey altogether, while several others chose to travel to Mumbai by car. Passengers arriving from Mumbai also faced severe inconvenience.

IndiGo’s schedule has been erratic for the past few days, causing unnecessary hardship to fliers. On Wednesday, the flight departing Mumbai at 7:35 pm., scheduled to reach Sambhajinagar at 8:45 pm, was delayed. Consequently, the 9:15 pm outbound Mumbai flight was also held up. Passengers were told that the flight would arrive at 1:30 am and depart for Mumbai at 2 am. Many contacted private vehicle operators and left for Mumbai by road. Repeated attempts to reach IndiGo’s local head, Aniruddha Patil, went unanswered.

132 Passengers stranded in Mumbai, 165 in Sambhajinagar

The delayed aircraft was carrying 132 passengers from Mumbai to Sambhajinagar, while 165 passengers were scheduled to travel from Sambhajinagar to Mumbai. The delay left travellers stranded at both airports.

“Five hours waiting vs. five hours by road”

“Instead of waiting five hours at the airport, we can reach Mumbai in five hours by car,” said a frustrated passenger. Many others were seen stranded and waiting helplessly at the terminal.

Thursday morning flight cancelled

IndiGo’s Thursday morning Mumbai flight has been cancelled due to “operational reasons,” according to airport authorities.

Another delay for Delhi flight on Wednesday

IndiGo’s evening Delhi flight was delayed for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. The aircraft arriving from Delhi was 1 hour and 10 minutes late, which in turn delayed the outbound flight. Passengers were left waiting for over an hour at the airport. IndiGo officials remained unreachable for comment.