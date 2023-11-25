Indore tops development charts with strategic connectivity and institutions

Sumitra Mahajan inaugurates 'Padma Festival'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Former Lok Sabha speaker Sumitra Mahajan inaugurated the 'Padma Festival' in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Saturday, shedding light on the journey that propelled Indore to the forefront of progress.

Addressing the audience, Mahajan emphasized the systematic approach to development, citing enhanced air, rail, bus, and freight connectivity to major cities as the initial step. This strategic connectivity was followed by infrastructure development, including well-maintained roads and water pipelines, all executed with a long-term vision. A robust mass movement addressing city cleanliness was also instrumental in shaping Indore's trajectory, she said.

Mahajan credited the city's ascent to the top to inclusivity, where every resident played a part. The introduction of prestigious institutes like IIMs and IITs further solidified Indore's standing as a leader in various domains. The 'Padma Festival,' organized by the Dnanayagya Foundation, provided a platform for Mahajan and environmental expert Padmashri Dr Anil Joshi to share their insights.

Dr Joshi says citizens responsible for maintaining cleanliness

Meanwhile, environmentalist Dr Anil Joshi stressed the need for a waste ministry at the central level, emphasizing citizens responsibility in maintaining cleanliness. Joshi also addressed agricultural challenges, proposing value addition to produce at the source. Predicting future challenges, Joshi warned of escalating water scarcity in cities and a potential reverse migration to villages. He underscored the urgent need for environmental conservation, expressing concerns about the limited hope for recovery. Joshi suggested that reliance on bottled water might be replaced by the necessity of canned oxygen.