Indradhanush competitions held smoothly

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Raj Bhavan Observer Committee president Dr Pramod Pabrekar said that Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) conducted 'Indhradhanush’ smoothly.

It may be noted that 29 competitions along with Shobhayatra were held during the four days of the five-day Indradhanush State-level youth festival in the Bamu campus. The team of observers from Raj Bhavan was keeping a vigil on the arrangement of the festival.

Indradhanush Finacial Management Committee president Dr Govind Katlakute (Nashik) said that he personally visited the stages and enjoyed the competitions. Director of the Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure said that the festival became successful because of help and cooperation from all university staff members.