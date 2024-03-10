Indradhanush to be kicked today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Shobhayatra’ a procession of all young artists who have arrived at the campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) for the Indradhanush Youth Festival, will be taken out in the morning of March 11 before its inaugural ceremony.

The 19th State level youth festival is being held on the university campus between March 11 and 15. A total of 875 young artists from 24 universities of the State are participating in it. The Shobhayatra, a procession, will be taken from the Y-corner of the campus at 9 am.

District collector Dilip Swami will flag off the procession. Col Piyush Mishra, vice chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Pro-VC Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Kailas Ambhure and others will grace the event.

Various themes were given for the procession. They included the Culture of Maharashtra, the 350th year of the Coronation Ceremony of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, Marathwada Muktisangram’s Amrut Mahotsav, International Year of Millets, Kumar Gandharva and Centenary Year of Shahir Sable. The top three teams will be given prizes. The flags of Induradhanush and Univeristy will be unfurled near the auditorium. Personnel of the 36 Maratha Regiment will present the Army band.

Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the festival online at the Srujanrang stage, at the main auditorium, at 11 am, on Monday. Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya will also grace the event.