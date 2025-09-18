Induction ceremony of Udayan Shalini Fellowship held

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Udayan

Shalini Fellowship (USF), Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter inducted 105 new Shalinis at its 17ᵗʰ ceremony held at Nath Valley School, recently.

Founder Dr Kiran Modi and Minu Hirode were the guests of honour while former actress Mayoori Kango was the chief guest.

Dr Modi founded Udayan Care in 1994 with a vision to regenerate the rhythm of life of the disadvantaged children. She is the recipient of many prestigious awards including National Award for Child Welfare in 2014.

Hirode, convenor of USF, Vadodara Chapter is also a managing trustee of Lagani Foundation and Ananta Charitable Trust.

Kango, currently the India Industry Head - Agency Business at Google India (Global CEO, Publicis Digital Media), has provided free access to Google Roshni Programme for our Shalinis.

The ceremony featured an insightful panel discussion, an empowering skit, and cultural performances by the Shalinis. Dr Modi shared heartfelt memoirs, while Kango addressed the gathering with inspiring words. The event saw the participation of 480 people including industrialists and sponsors.