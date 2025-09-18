Induction prog for LLB & BA-LLB course conducted

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manikchand Pahade Law College organised an induction programme for the 70th and 42nd batches of three-year LLB and five-year BA-LLB courses, respectively on Thursday for the Academic Year 2025-26.

Former Vice-Chancellor of NUSRL Ranchi Dr V Kesava Rao, was the chief guest. President of M L and G E Society of the college adv Dr Kalpalata Patil- Bharaswadkar, presided over the programme.

College Principal Dr C M Rao, Vice Principal Dr Aparna Kottapalle and IQAC coordinator Abhay Jadhav shared the stage. Focusing on the professional qualities of legal professionals, Dr V Kesava Rao gave a formula to cultivate a proper attitude, acquire necessary skills and gain knowledge.

In the presidential address, adv Dr Kalpalata Patil-Bharaswadkar, president of M L and G E Society, guided the students about the importance of discipline, sincerity and consistency in studies.

She appealed to students to participate in the extracurricular activities of the college. IQAC coordinator Abhay Jadhav introduced the event.