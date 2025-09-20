Industrial, commercial, and residential plots now just a click away via ‘Milaap’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Entrepreneurs and businesses no longer need middlemen to acquire industrial, commercial, or residential plots in industrial estates. MIDC has launched a fully transparent online system called ‘Milaap’, allowing applicants to apply and secure plots with just a click.

What is the ‘Milaap’ system?

Through the Milaap portal, anyone seeking industrial, commercial, or residential plots in MIDC areas can directly submit an online application. The system provides complete transparency and convenience.

Statewide plot information

Milaap gives details of available plots across MIDC estates in Maharashtra. Applicants can directly apply online for plots in any estate where availability exists.

Plot allocation via bidding

Industrial plots will now be allocated through a bidding process if multiple applications are received for the same plot, ensuring fair and competitive distribution.

New industries in the district

New industrial estates are being developed in Satana and Arapur, attracting new industries to the district.

Eligibility and terms

• Individuals planning to start an industry can apply for industrial plots.

• Commercial plots are available for those wishing to run their own business.

• Residential plots are open to anyone without special conditions.

Registration process

Applicants must log in at https://milaap.midcindia.org to apply or participate in bidding. Information on available plots and rates in various MIDC areas is also available on the portal

“This portal clearly explains all processes for acquiring plots. It also provides information on available plots in any MIDC estate in the state. Citizens wishing to acquire a plot should submit their applications online through the Milaap portal.”

— Amit Bhamre, Regional Officer, MIDC