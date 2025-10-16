Industrial estates to remain shut for Diwali from October 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of Diwali, around 10,000 to 12,000 industries — including large, medium, and small units — in the Waluj, Chikalthana, Shendra five-star industrial estates, and Auric Shendra industrial estate will observe holidays from October 21 to 24.

Along with the old MIDC areas, new industries have also started emerging in the Auric Shendra and Bidkin industrial belt, part of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC).

Diwali is one of the biggest festivals, and many workers travel back to their hometowns to celebrate Diwali and Bhau Beej. Hence, a four-day holiday has been granted for workers to allow them to celebrate with their families. Some companies have even allowed an additional day off for those who need it.

Vasant Waghmare, President of the Waluj Industrial Association, said,“Like every year, this year too, a four-day holiday will be given so that workers can celebrate Diwali. If required, workers can take an additional day off.”

Arjun Gaikwad, President of Marathwada Association of Small Scale Industries (Massia), added that this flexibility is being given considering the festive needs of the workforce.