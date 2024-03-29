Industrial sector witness significant growth in past 18 months

Industrial expansion and investment brings investment of Rs 58,194 crores in the state

LT anniversary special

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) has allocated approximately 1.83 crore square meters of land to various industries across the state over the past eighteen months, according to sources within the industries department.

Of notable significance is the burgeoning industrial landscape in Marathwada, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar MIDC has allocated land parcels totaling 66,055 square meters to eleven companies followed by Nanded with 1,58,832 sq mt of land to nine companies.

Amravati and Nagpur emerge as focal points for industrial expansion, with a combined area of 9,95,848 square meters. This influx of industrial activity has brought a substantial investment of Rs 58,194 crores, signaling rising economic prospects and employment generation.

74,446 jobs created in 18 months

A total of 74,446 jobs have been created within the state over the past eighteen months, attributed to the industries established on MIDC-allotted lands. Notably, Nagpur leads in job creation, with 23,481 individuals finding employment, followed closely by Pune, where 16,455 jobs have been generated. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar industries have generated jobs to 2100 people.

Pune dominates the chart

Pune asserts its dominance as an industrial hub, with MIDC allocating land to 73 industries within the Pune-1 circle. Additionally, Nagpur and Dhule each secured allocations for 54 industries, while Amravati and Thane-2 accommodated 50 and 40 industries respectively. This also includes 27 industries in Ratnagiri, 20 in Panvel, and 15 in Kolhapur.

Investment of Rs 58,194 crores

Through this land investment of around Rs 58,194 crores has come in the state. In this, the highest investment has come from Nagpur amounting to Rs 25,957 crores, Rs 17,499 crores from Panvel, Rs 4,560 crores from Pune-1, Rs 1066 crores from Thane-2, Rs 1944 crores from Sangli, Rs 2,218 crores from Amravati and Rs 850 crore from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, according to sources.

Division Applications Received Land allotted (sq mtr)

Chh Sambhajinagar 11 66,055

Nanded 9 1,58,832

Pune-1 73 11,92,641

Pune-2 8 2,07,901

Sangli 16 6,22,929

Kolhapur 15 3,86,858

Nashik 19 1,00,713

Dhule 54 10,35,265

Amravati 50 7,97,592

Nagpur 54 82,98,256