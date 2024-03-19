Industrial;Social Organisations pressurise Deputy CM for sparing local seat for BJP

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The industry and social organisations are creating a pressure on the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis saying the local constituency should be spared to BJP irrespective of who will be nominated by the party from here.

It may be noted that the seat sharing negotiation between alliance parties of MahaYuti has reached the peak of its curiosity. BJP office-bearers are conducting frequent meetings for nominating party candidates from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Dharashiv, and Hingoli constituencies, in Mumbai and Delhi offices.

Presently, the Shinde group’s MP is elected from the Hingoli and Dharashiv constituencies, and Parbhani is demanded by the NCP-Ajit Pawar group. The latest meeting held in Mumbai to discuss these four constituencies of Marathwada on Tuesday yielded no results.

It so happened that, on Monday, BJP held an online meeting with the office-bearers and the activists. The senior leaders made a claim before them saying BJP will contest the election from local constituency.

The BJP cadre is ready. The Shinde group feels that the motto is to make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister. Hence they will work, irrespective of who is the candidate and from where he is contesting the election. However, the Shinde group has not surveyed the constituency like BJP has done. They do not have an adequate number of activists in the constituency as well. Hence the local constituency should not be spared to Shinde Group, said BJP activists to the party superiors.

Meanwhile, a few decisions were stalled as the leader of opposition Ambadas Danve was to join the cadre. The joining offer to Danve was from the BJP as well as the Shinde group. Hence BJP was of opinion that if Danve would have joined Shinde group then it would have spared the constituency. However, the deal of joining was in vain. Danve has laid several conditions. His demand was for a berth in the union Ministry. BJP was unable to fulfil this demand and Shinde group was also not in mood to give a word.

On other hand, many members of Shinde Group had threatened of joining Shiv Sena (UBT) if Danve joins the party. This includes a few office-bearers from the district level. Hence there was no political earthquake as was expected on March 18.

Meanwhile, the state’s housing minister Atul Save is desirous to contest the Lok Sabha election. The name of the union Minister of State For Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad is leading in the race.

Dr Karad’s survey in the constituency is positive, but party’s one veteran group is against him. Due to groupism within the party and Shinde group’s firm decision, BJP has got stucked. Shinde group does not have a candidate who would be able to win. The names of Vinod Patil and Ambadas Danve are lagging. Hence BJP is hopeful that Shinde group will spare the local constituency to it.

Mess up of seat sharing

As per the party’s report, BJP is hopeful of winning Hingoli seat. The party, however, is not sure about the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar seat. The party will have to work here, the report clarified.

The responsibility of getting candidates elected from Parbhani, Nanded, and Hingoli constituencies has been given to MP Ashok Chavan. BJP wants all three constituencies. However, NCP wants Parbhani seat. It may be noted that BJP wanted to win five seats from Marathwada. Meanwhile, the sharing of four seats have been done in the meeting on Tuesday. As per the meeting, BJP will take one seat, out of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Parbhani, Hingoli and Dharashiv constituencies. Out of the remaining three, the Shinde group will have two seats and NCP will have one seat.