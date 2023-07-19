Industries in Auric to get cheaper electricity

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The industries, commercial and residential consumers in the Aurangabad Industrial Township Auric City will get electricity by around 10 to 20 percent cheaper rates. The Auric City gained permission for electricity distribution, around six months back. The administration has started the discussion with various power generation companies and also sent a proposal for electricity tariff to the Maharashtra State Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC).

The consumers in the Shendra - Bidkin industrial belt under Delhi - Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) will not get electricity from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) but the Auric city will supply the electricity. MERC granted permission to Auric City, six months back. The administration has started the procedure to purchase electricity from various power generation companies, for which two separate feeders have been installed. Discussions are going on to purchase electricity generated from solar, hydro, wind, and coal. The consumers will get around 20 percent cheaper electricity than MSEDCL.

Solar energy for Auric Hall

The administrative building Auric Hall will get solar electricity, for which the expenses to the tune of Rs 5.90 crore are expected. It will reduce the expenditure on electricity. This will be a 25-megawatt project, said Auric MD Suresh Kakani.