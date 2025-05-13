Industries in Waluj MIDC to benefit from upgraded power transformers

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MSEDCL has successfully upgraded power transformers in Waluj MIDC, enhancing the power supply for nearly 1,500 industries, including those outside the MIDC area.

The 33 KV E Sector substation, which previously had two 10 MVA transformers and one 5 MVA transformer, served 752 industries.

Meanwhile, the M Sector substation, which had one 10 MVA and two 5 MVA transformers, supplied power to 631 industries. Due to increasing electricity demand, the power supply had been facing disruptions. In response, Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. ltd.(MSEDCL), led by director (Operations) Arvind Bhadikar and in-charge managing director Dhananjay Aundhekar, upgraded both substations by replacing the 5 MVA transformers with new 10 MVA units. The combined capacity of the E and M substations has now increased to 30 MVA and 25 MVA, respectively. This upgrade ensures an uninterrupted and reliable power supply, benefiting both MIDC and non-MIDC industries. It will also allow industries to increase their power load as needed and facilitate the provision of power connections to new industrial consumers. Additionally, a new 10 MVA transformer at the K Sector substation is expected to be commissioned in the next fortnight. The upgraded transformers were officially commissioned on May 11. The event was attended by chief engineer Pawankumar Kachhot, superintendent engineer Manish Thakre, and other MSEDCL officials, including Executive Engineers and assistant engineers who played a significant role in executing the project.