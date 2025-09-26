Industries urged to contribute CSR funds; Govt assures farmers of maximum relief

Lokmat News Network (SIDE NEWS)

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Industries Minister Uday Samant on Friday appealed to industries across Maharashtra to contribute their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, stressing that farmers devastated by heavy rains urgently need maximum support.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Samant said the government would extend as much aid as possible, but industries and political parties must also step forward. “I have personally contributed Rs 11 lakh to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Industries must deposit their CSR funds in the Relief Fund so timely help reaches farmers,” he urged. The minister also announced that he would attend Udyogmitra meetings in various districts to resolve entrepreneurs’ issues. Later in the day, Samant visited Pimpri Raja and Sanjkheda villages, where mosambi orchards, sugarcane crops, and 20 wells had collapsed due to torrential rains. Assuring farmers of full support, he said, “We are aware that merely visiting fields will not wipe farmers’ tears. Our purpose is to understand your pain and ensure timely help. The government, my party, and I will stand firmly behind you. Farmers must not lose hope.” Samant further said the Mahayuti government would take all possible measures, including revising crop insurance criteria if required. “If necessary, I will raise the matter with the Chief Minister, both Deputy Chief Ministers, and the Agriculture Minister. I will also table the issue in the Cabinet,” he added.

--------------

Agriculture minister orders survey over phone

During his interaction, farmers complained that the ongoing e-crop survey was becoming a major problem and that officials were reluctant to conduct panchnamas of crop damage. Samant immediately called Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, who directed officials to carry out comprehensive surveys across rain-hit regions. Farmer Krishna Pawar pointed out that the relief given to dry-land farmers was too meagre. Responding, Samant assured that the government’s focus would be on providing the maximum possible financial assistance.

--------------

CM to take note of Dharashiv collector

When reporters pointed out that while farmers were suffering due to excessive rains, a video of the Dharashiv district collector dancing at an event had gone viral, Samant said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis would take note of the matter.