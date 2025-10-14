Infamous goon attacks police again after public humiliation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After being paraded twice through the main market area by police, local gangster Shaikh Javed alias Tipya Maqsud Shaikh, mentally disturbed due to the humiliation, once again attacked police officers. The incident occurred on October 13 around 3 pm, as he was being escorted back to jail after a court hearing. A case has now been registered against him at the Harsul Police Station.

Earlier, on August 3, a case had been filed against Tipya for threatening a businessman with a sword and looting ₹2.5 lakh, followed by a demand for another ₹2.5 lakh as extortion. After being on the run for nearly two months, he surrendered to the court in September. He was then taken into custody and arrested by Police Inspector Ashok Bhandare from the Pundaliknagar Police Station, and later lodged in Harsul Jail.

During this period, the police paraded him twice through the area where he used to assert his dominance. Unable to bear the public shame, he had even tried to injure himself by banging his head. Eventually, he was sent to Harsul Jail on September 19.

Lost control at sight of police

On October 13, during a criminal hearing, PSI Kailash Jadhav of the police headquarters took him from the jail and presented him in the District and Sessions Court. After finishing the work, he was taken back to the jail. While the car was stopped near the main entrance and being taken to the jail, he started shouting. Refusing to go, he abused him. He asked in Hindi why MCOCA was imposed on me, grabbed the policeman by the collar and pushed him. He threatened that he would see everyone after coming out of the jail. Tipya was brought under control with the help of the jail police and taken inside. After that, Jadhav filed a case against him at the Harsul police station.

MCOCA for the second time, 28 cases registered

With the note, action has been taken against his gang twice under MCOCA. It was first imposed on him in 2024. However, he got bail in that. On October 8, Police Commissioner Praveen Pawar again allowed action against him under MCOCA. This has increased his problems. So far, 28 serious cases have been registered against Tipya.