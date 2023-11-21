Inflation will come down with the change in power: Sandhya Sawalakhe

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee president Sandhya Sawalakhe has appealed to the party's activists and members saying that women has the power to bring change. Hence, if they change the people who are in power then the sky rocketing prices of essential commodities would automatically come down.

The district president Kalyan Kale, city president Shaikh Yusuf and observer Vidya Patil also spoke on the occasion.

Sawalakhe was presiding a convention organised by Shahar Mahila Congress to commemorate Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary at Gandhi Bhavan on Monday.

The veteran activist Suhasini Ghorpade was felicitated on the occasion for regularly attending every programme of the party and selflessly working to strengthen the party hands for the last 50 years. At the outset, president of Shahar Mahila Congress Deepali Misal made an introductory speech. Large number of women activists attended the convention. State president (social media) Dr Pawan Dongre conducted the proceedings.

The secretary of Pradesh Mahila Congress Meenakshi Deshpande, President Social Justice Department (Womens Unit) Vidya Ghorpade, District Congress Vice President Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, SC Cell City President Alankrut Yetavker, Jagannath Kale, Vijaya Bhosale, Surekha Pankhade, former Congress City President Syed Akram, Gaurav Jaiswal, Anis Patel, Atish Pitale, Mudassir Ansari etc were present on the occasion.

Sawalakhe also presented appointment letters to women presidents of 57 wards.