Influenza A spreading tentacles in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Influenza A is spreading its tentacles in the city for the past two months. As many as 11 H3N2-infected patients have been reported in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar so far. The health machinery is taking precautionary measures in the city to avert the rapid spread of the virus. Hence, the health department is conducting the corona, swine flu, and H3N2 tests of the suspects found.

Patients suffering from cough, cold, and fever are always reported in the beginning of Summer. Such patients are found in every house. In such circumstances, H3N2 patients are found in the city. In all, 11 such patients were found since February, but none of them are serious, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) sources said.

CSMC medical officer Dr Paras Mandlecha said that the private hospital has been directed to give the details of all the suspects being treated. The corona, swine flu, and H3N2 tests of the suspects are being conducted.

Government Medical College and Hospital head of medicine department Dr Meenakshi Bhattacharya said the patients with low immunity are more prone to the H3N2 virus. The H3N2-infected patients were treated in the past few days. It is detected through RT-PCR tests.