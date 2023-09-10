Injured agitators shifted to Mumbai to remove pellets

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two young agitators who were injured at Antarwali Sarati in Jalna district were shifted to Mumbai via Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Sunday to remove pellets from their bodies.

Police lathi-charged and fired on hunger strike agitators at Antarwali Sarati village in Jalna district for Maratha reservation. Many children, youths and women were also injured. Of them, one was admitted to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while six others are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city.

One injured who was undergoing treatment at GMCH was identified as Sharad Narwade and shifted to a private hospital.

Later, Narwad and another patient Akash Kawde were shifted to Mumbai by cardiac ambulance on Sunday.

They were accompanied by a team of doctors. Shiv Sena leader Arjun Khotkar met them and enquired about their health.

Chief Minister issued orders to shift them to Mumbai where further arrangement of the treatment was made. Khotkar also interacted with the relatives of the injured.

4 undergoing treatment in city

Four injured-Nirmala Tarakh, Vijay Tarakh, Jatin Dethe and Mahadev Dethe were undergoing treatment in the private hospital. Two pellets were removed from the body of Jatin while one was from Mahadev’s body. Dr Umesh Kakde said that Akash Kawade received 7 pellets while of them, two were removed.

Pellets sent to forensic dept

Pellets removed from the body of the patients were sent to the Forensic Department. The examination will make clear the mettle of pellets and how much it will affect the patients' body.