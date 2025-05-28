Injured constable Manohar Gite discharged

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police Constable Manohar Gite, who sustained injuries during a dramatic police encounter involving notorious criminal Amol Khotkar, was discharged from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday morning.

Gite had suffered injuries to his leg and chest during the exchange of fire and was admitted to the Orthopaedics Ward, where he underwent X-rays and a CT scan. Fortunately, the tests revealed no fractures, and he was declared fit for discharge. The shootout unfolded near a lodge on the outskirts of the MIDC Waluj area, where Khotkar had taken shelter.