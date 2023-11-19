Injured succumbs to injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 42-year-old man who was injured in an accident succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital on Saturday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Bhagwan Rambhau Chavan (Kingaon, Phulambri).

According to details, Bhagwan was returning home from Palod on his motorcycle (MH-20-BP-0691) on November 10.

An unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle on Palod-Sillod Road. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a private hospital in the city. He has been undergoing the treatment since then.

Bhagwan succumbed to injuries on Saturday afternoon. A case of accident death was registered with Ajanta Police Station.