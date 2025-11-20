Injured women undergo treatment; police to inspect bus’s mechanical condition today

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a tragic update to Wednesday’s fatal accident, hospital officials confirmed that the two injured women from the auto are undergoing treatment and remain under close medical supervision. Police will conduct a detailed technical inspection of the bus today to determine whether mechanical failure or negligence caused the luggage door to remain open.

Two women Lata Pardeshi (47) and Asha Chavan (40), residents of Waluj died on the spot when a Purple Travels bus with an open luggage compartment door struck their auto-rickshaw. Two other women suffered severe injuries in the incident. Assistant police inspector Dr Vivek Jadhav said the court has remanded the bus driver, Chennawari Shrikant Guve (29, Karnataka), and cleaner Raj Sunil Bairagi (20, Madhya Pradesh), to judicial custody. Police state that the open luggage door directly caused the fatal impact. Eight residents of Waluj had travelled to Kubereswar Dham in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh, for darshan on November 17. They returned to the city at 3 am on Wednesday via Bhopal and Manmad, and hired an auto-rickshaw to reach Waluj. Lata, Asha, Bharti, and Mangal were seated on the back seat, while three others sat in the middle. As the auto turned from Panchavati Chowk towards the Lohkhandi bridge, the Purple Travels bus (MP-09-AK-8016) approached from the side. Its right-side luggage door, protruding nearly three feet outward, sliced through the auto’s roof and dragged it forward. Lata and Asha died instantly, while Bharti and Mangal were critically injured.

---------

Negligent travels operators under scrutiny again

The accident has rekindled concerns over careless travels operators. Cantonment police in-charge Dr Vivek Jadhav, sub-inspector Sachin Gadekar, and investigation officer Sanjay Rokade inspected the site. The court later sent both accused to judicial custody.

--------------

Charged with culpable homicide

During questioning, Guve and Bairagi claimed they were unaware that the luggage compartment door was open. Police have booked them under culpable homicide, act endangering human life, rash driving, indecent or unethical act. Company officials appeared in court during the bail hearing.