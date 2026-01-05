Injustice on Congress’s official candidate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A complaint alleging injustice to Congress’s official candidate Sumedh Jayprakash Naranware during the nomination process in Prabhag 28-D was lodged by Dinkar Onkar, Congress spokesperson Dr Pawan Dongre, Satish Sirsath and Jayprakash Naranware.

Sumedh Naranware submitted his nomination form along with all required documents and affidavits on December 30, 2025. Although the original B-form was available at the time, the election returning officer (ERO) and other officials asked him to submit a photocopy of the B-form, which was verified and accepted. In the verification checklist prepared as per Form 3, the officials themselves marked “Yes” against the A and B forms.

Subsequently, the ERO instructed that the original B-form be submitted on 31 December. On that day, Sumedh Naranware was present at the office from 9.30 am. However, during the scrutiny period between 2 pm and 3.30 pm, the ERO was not present in the office. As a result, the original B-form was accepted only after 3 pm.

Despite the fact that Sumedh Naranware had not filed any nomination as an independent candidate, his name was included in the final list of valid candidates as an independent. Even though there were no objections, he was deliberately declared an independent candidate. Furthermore, the election symbol of an independent candidate, ‘Batman’, was allotted to him by the concerned officials on their own decision, without consulting the candidate.