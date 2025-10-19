Inmate-made products fetch new demand in Harsul jail Diwali store

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

This Diwali, inmates at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Central Jail (Harsul Jail) showcased their craftsmanship, selling products worth around Rs 50,000 before the festival.

The shop, run outside the Harsul Jail on Jatwada Road, opened on Friday to serve citizens. The inmate-run store featured a variety of items, including sag bullock carts, T-shirts, shirts, Nehru jackets, towels, satranjis, and other handmade goods. Shirts were priced at Rs 300 each, and T-shirts at Rs 250. Unlike previous Diwalis, when wooden “Devghar” idols were the most sought-after, this year Nehru jackets and shirts drew the most attention, reflecting changing customer preferences and a growing appreciation for practical, wearable items. The initiative is part of the jail’s rehabilitation program, allowing inmates to develop skills, engage in productive work, and contribute to society even while serving their sentences. For many, the experience provides a sense of purpose and a glimpse of life beyond the prison walls. Officials said the sales also help inmates earn a small income and instill confidence, highlighting the importance of skill-building in correctional facilities. Visitors praised the quality of the products, noting that the effort and creativity behind each item make them unique gifts for the festive season.

(WITH 2 PHOTOS)